Doug Pederson: Eagles Not Currently Interested In Jeremy Maclin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are not interested in wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, at least right now, according to head coach Doug Pederson.
“At this time, no,” Pederson said Thursday when asked if the Eagles have any interest in Maclin.
The former Eagles receiver was released by the Kansas City Chiefs last week. The Chiefs saved $10 million on their cap by released Maclin.
The Eagles were reportedly one of four teams at least somewhat interested in the 29-year-old Maclin.
Maclin visited with the Bills and reportedly left Buffalo and his former Eagles teammate LeSean McCoy without signing a deal. He will next meet with the Ravens.