Comey On Hot Seat As He Testifies Before Senate Intelligence Committee

WASHINGTON (CBS) — Former FBI Director James Comey is speaking publicly for the first time since President Donald Trump fired him in May.

Comey is testifying Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

When Comey abruptly lost his job, the FBI was investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties between the president’s associates and Russia.

Trump’s FBI Director Pick Is Christopher Wray, Former Chris Christie Lawyer

Comey took an oath before the committee and then testified about how his interactions with Trump made him uneasy and concerned.

“The administration then chose to defame me, and more importantly, the FBI, by saying that the organization was in disarray, that it was poorly led, that the workforce had lost confidence in its leader. Those were lies, plain and simple,” Comey said.

Comey told lawmakers he documented all of his conversations with Trump, which had not been his practice with former President Barack Obama.

“I was honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our meeting,” Comey said.

Comey said he had three in-person meetings with Trump. At one, he said the president asked for loyalty. At another, he requested that Comey let the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn go.

“I don’t think it’s for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct. I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning,” Comey told the committee.

AG Jeff Sessions Offered To Quit During Exchange With Trump

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, asked Comey if he believes Hillary Clinton would’ve fired him if she was president.

“I might have been, I don’t know. Look, I’ve said before that was an extraordinarily difficult and painful time. I think I did what I had to do, I knew it was going to be very bad for me personally, and the consequences might have been if Hillary Clinton was elected I might have been terminated. I really don’t know.”

Do you believe you would have been fired if Hillary Clinton had become president? "That's a great question. I don't know." #ComeyHearings pic.twitter.com/pRgbpWGaCt — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 8, 2017

Several Republicans say they do not see evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the president, but Democrats say there is a cloud of suspicion over Trump’s conduct.

“Director Comey’s firing and his testimony raise separate and troubling questions that we must get to the bottom of,” said Sen. Mark Warner, leading Democrat on the committee.

Trump is watching the hearing with his personal lawyer who released a statement Wednesday night saying the president already feels “completely and totally vindicated.”

Comey confirmed to lawmakers he told Trump three times he was not personally being investigated.