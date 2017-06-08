ALEX'S LEMONADE STAND TELETHON: More Than $6.5 Million RaisedStoriesDonate Now | #CBS3StandForHope | Photos  

Police: Card Skimming Suspects Wanted In Bucks County

June 8, 2017 9:32 PM
Filed Under: card skimming

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  – Police seek the public’s assistance in identifying card skimming suspects who installed devices at ATM’s in Bucks County.

According to police, a card skimming device was discovered on the ATM at the Firstrust Bank located at 361 Second Street Pike in Southampton on June 5.

The suspects have been linked to placing skimming devices on Firstrust Bank ATM’s in Doylestown, Northampton, Springfield and Philadelphia, according to police.

Images provided by a bank’s security camera shows the suspects installing the skimming device at about 7:55 p.m. on June 1.

If you have a Firstrust account or have used one of its ATM’s recently, police urge you to check your statement for possible fraudulent activity.

If you recognize the suspects, report it here.

