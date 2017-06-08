Brothers Working To Recover Remains Of Duffy’s Cut Victims

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It may well be one of the worst mass murders in Pennsylvania history: a Main Line mass grave where Irish railroad workers were killed by a mob of local vigilantes.

A pair of brothers are working to recover the remains, after finding the remains of seven a few years ago.

The Duffy’s Cut, 57 Irish-Catholic immigrants working to build a railroad, killed because of an on-going fear of cholera, and buried in a mass grave.

“They arrived during an epidemic, but they were very expendable,” said Dr. Bill Watson, a historian and director for the site. “They were all victims of violence: recent blows to head of each of them, signifying that they were struck over the head with sharp implements and one guy even had a bullet in his head.”

He and his brother Frank have gotten final approval from Amtrak to dig about 60 feet from the tracks.

“It’s a kind of a crusade for us, an obsession,” Watson said.

They’ll first survey and take core samples before breaking ground in hopes of finding all the remaining victims.

“Something we have got to see through to conclusion,” said Watson.