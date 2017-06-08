ALEX'S LEMONADE STAND TELETHON: StoriesDonate Now #CBS3StandForHope | Photos  

Police: 1-Year-Old Baby Dies After Being Sexually Assaulted

June 8, 2017 1:35 PM By Kim Glovas
Filed Under: Crime, Kim Glovas, KYW Newsradio 1060, Sexual Assault, Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 1-year-old baby died after being sexually assaulted, and now the stepfather has been arrested.

It happened Wednesday night in Southwest Philadelphia in the 1700 block of South Conestoga Street.

Police Investigating Suspicious Death Of Infant 

Police were called around 5:30 p.m. for an unresponsive child. Medics transported the baby boy to Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead half an hour later.

The attending physician noted multiple bruises on the child and signs of sexual assault, say police.

Police took the 24-year-old stepfather into custody.

Police Investigate String Of 7-Eleven Robberies On Ridge Avenue

He is charged with attempted murder, rape, and related crimes.

More from Kim Glovas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch