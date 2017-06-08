Police: 1-Year-Old Baby Dies After Being Sexually Assaulted

PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 1-year-old baby died after being sexually assaulted, and now the stepfather has been arrested.
It happened Wednesday night in Southwest Philadelphia in the 1700 block of South Conestoga Street.
Police were called around 5:30 p.m. for an unresponsive child. Medics transported the baby boy to Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead half an hour later.
The attending physician noted multiple bruises on the child and signs of sexual assault, say police.
Police took the 24-year-old stepfather into custody.
He is charged with attempted murder, rape, and related crimes.