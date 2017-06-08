Police Investigate String Of 7-Eleven Robberies On Ridge Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying robbery suspects targeting 7-Eleven convenience stores in Roxborough and Manayunk.
The most recent robbery happened just after midnight Tuesday on the 6100 block of Ridge Avenue. Police say an armed man pistol-whipped a clerk. The suspect got away with cash and 50 cigarette lighters.
Authorities believe that same suspect robbed another 7-Eleven, just two miles away, earlier that same day. Police say the gunman got away with cash from the register of the store on the 7600 block of Ridge Avenue.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5’7″ with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white sneakers, and was armed with a handgun.
And on May 23, police say a different man attempted to rob a 7-Eleven on the 5600 block of Ridge Avenue. That suspect left empty-handed after the clerk refused to open the cash register.
If you have any information on any of these robberies, call police.