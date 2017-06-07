Zeoli Show Log 06.07.17

June 7, 2017 5:54 PM By Rich Zeoli

3 pm– Dan Coats and Mike Rogers testified today about the Trump and Russia probe

3:25 pm– Did Trump ask Comey to let Flynn go? Does he have the right to do so?

3:40 pm– A prepared statement by James Comey hits the internet before his upcoming testimony

4 pm– Rich talks with attorney Jocelyn Floyd, special counsel for Parkland High School students Pro-Life Club  (Allentown,PA)

4:15 pm– The former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper said that Watergate “pales” in comparison to the controversy surrounding the Trump administration and Russia

4:35 pm– Jeff Sessions ends an Obama-era practice decried as a “slush fund” that padded accounts of liberal interest groups.

5 pm–President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, have outlasted George Stephanopoulos at the lectern in the briefing room.

5:10 pm– President Trump coming under fire for blocking people on Twitter?

5:43 pm–  The Ex-Philly reporter who was fired for berating a police officer, now wants to meet him to apologize

5:52 pm–  Matt Lauer and an “emotional obstruction” of Justice? 

 

 

