Zeoli Show Log 06.07.17

3 pm– Dan Coats and Mike Rogers testified today about the Trump and Russia probe
3:25 pm– Did Trump ask Comey to let Flynn go? Does he have the right to do so?
3:40 pm– A prepared statement by James Comey hits the internet before his upcoming testimony
4 pm– Rich talks with attorney Jocelyn Floyd, special counsel for Parkland High School students Pro-Life Club (Allentown,PA)
4:15 pm– The former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper said that Watergate “pales” in comparison to the controversy surrounding the Trump administration and Russia
4:35 pm– Jeff Sessions ends an Obama-era practice decried as a “slush fund” that padded accounts of liberal interest groups.
5 pm–President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, have outlasted George Stephanopoulos at the lectern in the briefing room.
5:10 pm– President Trump coming under fire for blocking people on Twitter?
5:43 pm– The Ex-Philly reporter who was fired for berating a police officer, now wants to meet him to apologize
5:52 pm– Matt Lauer and an “emotional obstruction” of Justice?