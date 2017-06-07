Wednesday’s Child: Sahbay

By Larry Kane
Produced by Timothy McLaughlin
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ten-year-old Sahbay doesn’t back down from a challenge.
Whether it’s in math class, doing long division.
Or on the soccer field.
“(I play) striker,” he says. “I run up the field and score.”
He has a lot of moves he wants to learn, like, “how to do the rainbow — a special move in soccer. You’re supposed to flip the ball over your head.”
His social worker Karen Knodel says Sahbay takes school seriously and he needs a forever family to keep pushing him.
“Somebody who can nurture his talents,” she says. “And allow him to be on a sports team and get into a school that’s going to challenge him.”
Gloria Hochman, from the National Adoption Center, based in Philadelphia, says Sahbay needs a family to encourage him.
“This is a particularly vulnerable time in a child’s life when they thrive on the praise they get from their parents,” Hochman says. “They want approval from their mom or their dad or their siblings for their accomplishments.”
For more information about adopting Sahbay or any other child, go to the National Adoption Center’s web site, www.adopt.org, or call 215-735-9988.