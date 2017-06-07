Police: Man Sexually Assaults Male Victim Inside Wawa

June 7, 2017 6:21 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police, Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man wanted for sexual assault.

Officers say the suspect followed his 23-year-old victim into the Wawa on the 3900 block of Aramingo Avenue, then assaulted him.

Police say the man then jumped into a blue four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda or Honda, and took off.

The suspect is described as a white man, with brown hair, wearing a dark-colored tank top with a red pocket on the left side, blue shorts, and light-colored sneakers.

If you have any information, please call police at 215-685-3251/3252.

