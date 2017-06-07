Police: Man Sexually Assaults Male Victim Inside Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man wanted for sexual assault.
Officers say the suspect followed his 23-year-old victim into the Wawa on the 3900 block of Aramingo Avenue, then assaulted him.
Police say the man then jumped into a blue four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda or Honda, and took off.
The suspect is described as a white man, with brown hair, wearing a dark-colored tank top with a red pocket on the left side, blue shorts, and light-colored sneakers.
If you have any information, please call police at 215-685-3251/3252.