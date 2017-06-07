The Dom Giordano Show: Bill O’Reilly, Senator Pat Toomey, and Marcus Hayes | June 7

9:00-MIke Schmidt says the Phillies won’t be able to build around Odubel Herrera because of the language barrier.
9:35-Lisa Thompson Eisler joined discussing a lunch shaming situation at Camden County Schools.
10:00-Bars opening early for viewing parties of the James Comey testimony.
10:05-Are we reading the NSA leaks the wrong way?
10:10-Neil Cavuto slams President Trump.
10:25-Comey won’t reveal any “obstructions of justice” by President Trump during his testimony.
10:35-Bill O’Reilly joined discussing his latest book “Legends & Lies:The Civil War.”
10:45-Senator Pat Toomey joined discussing the Paris Climate Accords, Director James Comey’s testimony tomorrow and the health care debate.
11:00-Who do you still trust in the news?
11:20-Is racism a major factor in the ratings drop for ‘The Bachelorette.”
11:35-Daily News’ Marcus Hayes joined discussing the controversy surrounding Mike Schmidt.