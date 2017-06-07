The Dom Giordano Show: Bill O’Reilly, Senator Pat Toomey, and Marcus Hayes | June 7

June 7, 2017 12:01 PM By Dom Giordano
Filed Under: 1210 WPHT, Bill O'Reilly, Dom Giordano, mike schmidt, Phillies; President Trump; FBI Director; Bachelorette; Lunch Shaming

9:00-MIke Schmidt says the Phillies won’t be able to build around Odubel Herrera because of the language barrier.

9:35-Lisa Thompson Eisler joined discussing a lunch shaming situation at Camden County Schools.

10:00-Bars opening early for viewing parties of the James Comey testimony.

10:05-Are we reading the NSA leaks the wrong way?

10:10-Neil Cavuto slams President Trump.

10:25-Comey won’t reveal any “obstructions of justice” by President Trump during his testimony.

10:35-Bill O’Reilly joined discussing his latest book “Legends & Lies:The Civil War.”

10:45-Senator Pat Toomey joined discussing the Paris Climate Accords, Director James Comey’s testimony tomorrow and the health care debate.

11:00-Who do you still trust in the news?

11:20-Is racism a major factor in the ratings drop for ‘The Bachelorette.” 

11:35-Daily News’ Marcus Hayes joined discussing the controversy surrounding Mike Schmidt.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch