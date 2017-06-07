ALEX'S LEMONADE STAND TELETHON: StoriesDonate Now |#CBS3StandForHope  

State Lawmakers Aim To Strengthen Hate Crime Law To Protect People With Disabilities

June 7, 2017 11:28 PM
Filed Under: Hate Crime Law

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Pennsylvania lawmakers will unveil a proposal Thursday to strengthen the state’s hate crime law.

They want to protect people with mental and physical disabilities.

The move comes after several recent attacks on disabled people, including a man with cerebral palsy who was sucker punched outside a store in West Chester last month.

And earlier this week, a video surfaced showing a group of four teenagers attacking a mentally challenged man in Germantown.

Police have identified the suspects in both attacks.

