State Lawmakers Aim To Strengthen Hate Crime Law To Protect People With Disabilities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Pennsylvania lawmakers will unveil a proposal Thursday to strengthen the state’s hate crime law.
They want to protect people with mental and physical disabilities.
The move comes after several recent attacks on disabled people, including a man with cerebral palsy who was sucker punched outside a store in West Chester last month.
And earlier this week, a video surfaced showing a group of four teenagers attacking a mentally challenged man in Germantown.
Police have identified the suspects in both attacks.