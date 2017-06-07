7-0 Soul Return From Bye To Host Cleveland

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Soul will put their undefeated 7-0 record on the line Saturday night as they welcome the Cleveland Gladiators to the Center.

The Soul are coming off a bye week and head coach Clint Dolezel says it was a good time for everyone to rest up.

“We were still pretty beat up, too,” he tells KYW Newsradio. “We’ve got some guys we might get back off of IR this week. So it was a great time for a bye week and, yes, it was nice to go into that thing 7-0. With half the season by us, we’re looking forward to even getting better in the second half.”

Dolezel says as they look to continue to improve, he’d like to see the defense get better at stopping opponents on fourth down consistently.

“We haven’t been doing that,” he says. “We’ve been getting in fourth downs a lot, but somehow, a penalty or we’re not finishing the plays, they get first downs and extend drives. On the offensive side, we’ve just got to take care of the football a little bit better. We’ve got to hit the opportunities when they’re in front of us.”

Cleveland comes into Saturday night with a 2-6 record. They are coming off a win, however, as last time out they beat up on Washington, 59-35.

The Soul and Gladiators have already met twice this season. On May 5th, in Cleveland, the Soul picked up a 69-67 win. Two weeks later on May 20th, the Soul won 64-46 in South Philadelphia.

Saturday night’s game will start at 7:00pm.