Slowing Down This Summer Could Be Better For Your Health

By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The summertime is clearly a time of renewal and optimism. That may a great thing, but more and more it’s becoming a time of increased pressure for just about everyone.

Think about it.

For many of us this time of the year means graduation, wedding, and your kids are involved in all kinds of sports that require parents involvement.

There is also the added pressure of trying to deal with the economic issues surrounding your job and your family.

Many people are out of work, and others may be wondering when the axe will fall.

So with all of this negativity, weather can be a big positive.

Get outside and exercise. Do what you can to try and relax. It is important to remember don’t forget to give yourself a break.

Remembering these few tips can make a huge difference for you.