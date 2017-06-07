Six Spots To Satisfy Your National Chocolate Ice Cream Day Sweet Tooth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Mmm…chocolate. That’s right, it’s National Chocolate Ice Cream Day!

So, go and get you some of that chocolaty sweetness at the following spots in Philadelphia:

The Franklin Fountain

Located in Old City, this ice cream spot has been rising in Philadelphia’s sweets scene for more than a decade. With each scoop, you may just find a reason to stay there all day. And since it’s a special day, you can indulge in the Franklin Mint, containing: marshmallow, chocolate syrup, crème de menthe, whipped cream and a mint chocolate coin made at neighboring Shane Confectionery.

116 Market St.; 215-627-1899

Weckerly’s

Made with tender love and care, this West Philly ice cream parlor is all about that local and organic life as the ingredients are generally provided by nearby farms. If you’re going to be a dairy downer, this may just be the spot for you to embrace your chocolate side.

4239 Baltimore Ave.; 215-882-9958

When a place has been doing something for more than 150 years, it’s probably doing something right. This Reading Terminal Market ice cream gem is the grandfather of them all, having been around since 1892, yet still pushing out giant scoops in cups and cones for any and all visitors.

Expect a line but it may prove to be worth it once that chocolate hits the taste buds.

45 N. 12th St.; 215-925-4315

National Geographic called it the best ice cream in the world. And who knows the world more than that publication?

This Philadelphia-based ice cream may just have what you need to make National Chocolate Ice Cream Day and everyday thing.

1625 Passyunk Ave.; 215-462-3790

You want a Willy Wonka dreamlike twist to your ice cream quest, this may be the spot for you. Welcome to a place that embraces fresh, local ingredients…and pure imagination.

2311 Frankford Ave.; 267-687-8567

Italy’s shines through at this spot, where the ice cream has a taste of home in it. So, if you want something old fashion but true its roots, this may be the place you want to treat yourself to some good ole chocolate ice cream.

1716 Chestnut St.; 215-568-5600