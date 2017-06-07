Sears, Kmart To Close More Stores In New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sears is closing 72 more stores nationwide, in addition to the 150 store closings that were announced earlier this year.
The list which was released Tuesday includes 16 Sears stores, 49 Kmart stores, and seven auto centers.
The stores in New Jersey: the Sears in Vineland, the Kmart in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, and the Kmart in Mantua, according to Business Insider.
Most of the stores will close in September.
Sears, which owns Kmart stores, said many of these locations have “struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around.”
The closings will bring Sears’ store count to about 1,200, down from 2,073 five years ago.
One Comment