Police: Chipotle Restaurant Raided After Employees Sell Drugs To Undercover Cops

June 7, 2017 12:19 PM
Filed Under: Chipotle, Radnor Police

RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) — A Chipotle restaurant in Radnor was raided by police Wednesday morning.

Radnor Police Superintendent Bill Colarulo told Eyewitness News that the restaurant on the 300 block of East Lancaster Avenue has been under surveillance after undercover officers were able to make multiple drug purchases from employees inside the Chipotle.

Colarulo says that after a substantial amount of marijuana was purchased by undercover officers, two employees were taken into custody and another in for questioning.

Drug detection dogs have been sweeping the restaurant.

This is the fourth restaurant in Radnor that has been busted for allegedly selling drugs. The other three were McDonald’s, Season’s Pizza and a bartender at Estia Taverna.

