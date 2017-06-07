Police: Chipotle Restaurant Raided After Employees Sell Drugs To Undercover Cops

RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) — A Chipotle restaurant in Radnor was raided by police Wednesday morning.
Coroner: Woman Dies After Twice Jumping From Same Bridge
Radnor Police Superintendent Bill Colarulo told Eyewitness News that the restaurant on the 300 block of East Lancaster Avenue has been under surveillance after undercover officers were able to make multiple drug purchases from employees inside the Chipotle.
Colarulo says that after a substantial amount of marijuana was purchased by undercover officers, two employees were taken into custody and another in for questioning.
Drug detection dogs have been sweeping the restaurant.
Moderate Drinking May Decline Brain Health, Study Says
This is the fourth restaurant in Radnor that has been busted for allegedly selling drugs. The other three were McDonald’s, Season’s Pizza and a bartender at Estia Taverna.