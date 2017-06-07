NJ Primary: Murphy, Guadagno Win Primaries In NJ Gov. Race

Pregnant Woman Struck By Stray Bullet In Nicetown

June 7, 2017 7:07 AM
Filed Under: Nicetown, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital after she was struck by a stray bullet in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section.

The woman, who is seven months pregnant, told police she was walking out of a friend’s house on the 3800 block of Archer Street when she was shot once in the leg.

As police were investigating the shooting, they found another shooting victim in a home around the corner.

That 21-year-old man was shot twice.

Police believe he was the intended target. Both victims are in stable condition.

So far no arrests have been made.

