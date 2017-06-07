Phillies Go For Five In A Row Behind Winless Eickhoff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The suddenly hot Phillies will look to make it five wins in a row tonight as they continue their series with the Braves down in Atlanta.

The Phillies fourth-straight victory came last night as they beat the Braves, 3-1. Aaron Nola was brilliant on the mound, pitching eight innings and allowing just the one run. Nola is the first pitcher to go eight innings in a start for the Phillies this season.

#Phillies lineup vs. ATL RHP Foltynewicz – Hernandez 4, Herrera 8, Kendrick 7, Joseph 3, Franco 5, Saunders 9, Knapp 2, Galvis 6, Eickhoff 1 — Matt Leon (@MattLeonKYW) June 7, 2017

Jerad Eickhoff will get the start tonight for the Phils. The right-hander is in desperate need of a good outing. He is 0-6 and his ERA is 5.13. He got just eight outs in his last start, allowing five runs in a 10-0 loss to the Giants. While he has really struggled as of late, Eickhoff has good career numbers against the Braves. In seven career starts against Atlanta, Eickhoff is 2-1 with a 1.58 ERA.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz will be on the mound for the Braves. He is 3-5 with a 3.90 ERA. His last start was quite impressive as he threw seven innings of two-hit, shutout ball against the Reds, but he did not get a decision. He had ten strikeouts in that game.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Meghan Montemurro of the The News Journal down in Delaware about the Phillies, their improved play as of late and the importance of tonight’s start for Eickhoff.