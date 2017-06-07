Philadelphia Students Celebrate ‘College Signing Day’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Signing Day isn’t just for athletes. On Wednesday the Philadelphia School District celebrated members of the Class of 2017 who are going on to college.

Nearly 3,000 high school seniors at the Wells Fargo Center were treated to freebies, and a performance by D.C. rapper Wale, at the district’s third College Signing Day pep rally.

There are about 9200 members of Philly’s Class of 2017 and the district says 60% are going on to post-secondary education.

Superintendent William Hite told the seniors this day was about them.

“Sometimes the things that are not always positive get too much attention. The purpose of this event today is to make sure YOU get the attention,” he said.

Overbrook High valedictorian Angela Johnson appreciated that attention.

“It’s to inspire us to go out there and look at the colleges and see that we actually have all these opportunities to take and become something greater in life,” she said.

Johnson is headed to Clarion University, with the goal of becoming a veterinarian.