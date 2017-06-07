NJ Primary: Murphy, Guadagno Win Primaries In NJ Gov. Race

Philadelphia Ranked 12th Best Hockey City

June 7, 2017 8:25 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s ranking as a hockey city has not changed from last year.

Related: Philadelphia Named 21st Best Basketball City

Philly is still the 12th best hockey city, same as it was last June, according to a study by WalletHub.com.

Source: WalletHub

WalletHub ranked 72 U.S. cities based on 19 key indicators of a good hockey city, which includes NHL and NCAA teams. Philly’s NCAA rank of 56 was tied for the worst ranking with 17 other cities. Philadelphia’s NHL rank was 12th.

Philadelphia also ranked among the lowest in NHL stadium capacity.

Detroit, Boston, Pittsburgh, Anaheim, and St. Louis make up the top five hockey cities in America, according to the study.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch