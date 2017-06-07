Philadelphia Ranked 12th Best Hockey City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s ranking as a hockey city has not changed from last year.
Philly is still the 12th best hockey city, same as it was last June, according to a study by WalletHub.com.
Source: WalletHub
WalletHub ranked 72 U.S. cities based on 19 key indicators of a good hockey city, which includes NHL and NCAA teams. Philly’s NCAA rank of 56 was tied for the worst ranking with 17 other cities. Philadelphia’s NHL rank was 12th.
Philadelphia also ranked among the lowest in NHL stadium capacity.
Detroit, Boston, Pittsburgh, Anaheim, and St. Louis make up the top five hockey cities in America, according to the study.