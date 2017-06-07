Pete Mackanin Responds To Mike Schmidt’s Comments

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Everyone is talking about Mike Schmidt’s comments about the Phillies Venezuelan outfielder Odubel Herrera.

Schmidt said on Tuesday’s 94WIP Morning Show that you can’t build around Herrera because of the language barrier. Later in the day, Schmidt apologized for those comments that may have offended Herrera and other Latin players.

Phillies manager Pete Mackanin discussed the comments on Wednesday’s 94WIP Morning Show.

“What Mike said, by no way is Mike a racist,” Mackanin explained. “Let me just preface it by saying that. There’s many ways to be a leader. You can lead by example, language has something to do with it, but Odubel shows everybody how to work, how to prepare for games. This guy works extremely hard and has a smile on his face while he’s working hard.

“I know one thing, Mike through Freddy spoke to Odubel on the phone, hashed it all out. Odubel met with the press, hashed it all out, said it’s fine with him. If it’s fine with Odubel Herrera and Mike and he are on good terms, to me it’s a moot point. Let’s put it behind us and let’s talk about baseball.”

Earlier in the show, Angelo Cataldi defended Schmidt.