Bill O’Reilly On Fox News Exit: It Was A ‘Far-Left Hit Job’

Philadelphia (CBS) – Cable news host Bill O’Reilly says he was fired from Fox News as part of a radical left-wing witch hunt, telling Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that he and his legal team will soon be launching a counter attack.

“It was a left-wing, far-left hit job on me and I can’t say too much about it now because litigation is likely coming, and pretty significant litigation. So, my lawyer says, ‘O’Reilly, for once in your life, you’ve got to shut up, alright?’ It’s hard because we have a massive amount of evidence about this whole thing.”

O’Reilly, who was removed from the network earlier this year after reports that numerous lawsuits alleging sexual harassment were settled by both O’Reilly and 20th Century Fox, the parent company of Fox News, accused most media outlets of no longer searching to report facts.

“We’re living in a world today…where opposite points of view are not respected. The truth is not sought by the media. Let me repeat that because this is the big story of our time that’s under-reported and under-discussed: the media’s central role, the founding fathers gave us privileges because they wanted us, the media, the press, to pursue the truth, to find out the truth. That’s gone.”

