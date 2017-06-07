News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 7

Chris Stigall talks about Colleen Campbell’s rant against a police officer, James Comey’s upcoming Congressional testimony, and whether or not President Trump’s twitter habits hurt his agenda. He spoke with Katie Jennings from Politico to recap yesterday’s primary elections in New Jersey.
6:00 A viral video of PHL 17’s Colleen Campbell verbally abusing a police officer outside of Helium Comedy exploded throughout the internet yesterday.
6:19 James Comey will testify before the Senate Thursday about Russian interference with the election.
6:35 What’s Trending: George Clooney, Jerry Seinfeld, Mike Schmidt, Al Franken, Bill Maher, Theresa May.
6:53 DOJ charges contractor, Reality Winner, with leaking classified material to news outlet.
7:02 The debate heats up whether Donald Trump is hurting himself through his use of Twitter.
7:20 Chris talks with Katie Jennings from Politico to recap yesterday’s primary elections in New Jersey.
7:35 Sen. Rand Paul tells Fox & Friends that all of the leakers of classified information need to be found.
7:47 President Donald Trump announces he has nominated Christopher A. Wray to be the new director of the FBI.
8:00 Chris promotes upcoming WPHT Speaker Series with Eric Bolling.
8:06 Marcus Hayes writes in the Philadelphia Daily News about Mike Schmidt’s comments on Odubel Herrera.
8:35 What’s Trending: Dogs, Jerry Seinfeld, Dierks Bentley.