Le Meridian Hotel Celebrates Grand Re-Opening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Le Meridian Hotel hosted a grand re-opening ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney praised Le Meridian’s investment in the city of Philadelphia. The hotel and restaurant reopened following a six-week renovation.
“I want to thank Le Meridian for being such a strong partner for more than seven years. Your prime location near the Convention Center in Center City makes this a hot commodity for attendees and tourists from across the globe,” said Kenney.Managing partner Frank Calagurie says they spent over a million dollars to upgrade the lobby and restaurant.
“Let me tell you, we spent more than we wanted to,” he said.
So what does $1 million buy you and renovations?
“Well, we touched the whole first floor from the woodwork to the flooring, furniture, and fixtures. We spent a lot of money on the art and lighting was a big investment,” Calagurie explained.
Phase two Guestroom renovations begin in December.