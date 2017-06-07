Le Meridian Hotel Celebrates Grand Re-Opening

June 7, 2017 7:50 PM By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under: Hadas Kuznits, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Le Meridian Hotel hosted a grand re-opening ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney praised Le Meridian’s investment in the city of Philadelphia. The hotel and restaurant reopened following a six-week renovation.

“I want to thank Le Meridian for being such a strong partner for more than seven years. Your prime location near the Convention Center in Center City makes this a hot commodity for attendees and tourists from across the globe,” said Kenney.

img 0056 Le Meridian Hotel Celebrates Grand Re Opening

(credit: Hadas Kuznits)

Managing partner Frank Calagurie says they spent over a million dollars to upgrade the lobby and restaurant.

“Let me tell you, we spent more than we wanted to,” he said.

So what does $1 million buy you and renovations?

“Well, we touched the whole first floor from the woodwork to the flooring, furniture, and fixtures. We spent a lot of money on the art and lighting was a big investment,” Calagurie explained.

Phase two Guestroom renovations begin in December.

