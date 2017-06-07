Jon Scheyer: ‘Some Similarities’ Between Jayson Tatum And Paul George

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the third overall pick, one name that the Sixers will strongly consider is Duke’s Jayson Tatum.

Tatum, 6’8″, 205-pounds, can do it all offensively. Former Duke guard and current assistant coach Jon Scheyer compared Tatum to Paul George on Wednesday.

“The guy he’s always loved is Paul George and I think there are some similarities. Paul is a little bit taller than he is, but I don’t know if there’s anyone quite like him just because of his offensive package.

“Offensively, he’s got the best skill set in the country. What he’s able to do, how he’s able to score in so many different ways, frankly it’s well ahead of anybody his age.”

On the flip side, Tatum has been criticized for his inability to defend at times and an iso-heavy offensive game. Scheyer discussed both of those things.

Tatum made 40 of 117 three’s as a freshman at Duke, en route to averaging 16.8 points per game. He also made 118 of 139 free throws (84.9-percent).

As far as fitting with the 76ers, Tatum would provide Philadelphia with that scoring winguard who can make shots they so desperately need. Defensively, with Tatum on the floor with Ben Simmons, he would likely guard the small forward position while the slightly taller Simmons defended the power forward spot.