Hearing On Amtrak Engineer Delayed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An attorney representing the engineer at the helm of the fatal Amtrak 188 crash faced a judge Wednesday morning on behalf of his client.

Eight people died and more than 200 others were injured when the train derailed going around a curve in Kensington two years ago.

Brandon Bostian’s hearing has been postponed until September because his top defense attorneys, Brian McMonagle and Fortunato Perri Jr., are on another big case: defending comedian Bill Cosby in Montgomery County.

Thirty-four-year-old Bostian maintains he did nothing wrong.

“We are actually shocked that criminal charges were filed in this case. We are all well aware that the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office conducted a painstaking investigation and declined criminal charges, more than one time after reviewing the case,” said Perri.

The state’s Attorney General’s office took over and charged Bostian with eight counts of involuntary manslaughter, 238 counts of reckless endangerment of another person, and one felony of risking or causing catastrophe.

Bostian will face the judge on September 12th.