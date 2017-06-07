Free Library Kicks Off Summer Reading Program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Free Library of Philadelphia has launched its summer reading program.
Youngsters listened to Mayor Jim Kenney and library officials talk about the fun of reading, especially exploring new subjects this summer.
Mayor Kenney also offered some good advice.
“Just try turning off the television and pick up the book, because you’ve seen that TV show before and this book you probably haven’t read yet. So I would suggest reading more and watching less TV if possible, okay?” said Kenney.
Siobahn Reardon, the Library’s President and Director, says the program is about the library establishing personal connections with children.
“What we want the children to do is not only read the book, but to share what they’ve learned, to share the experience, what did they discover. So, they’ll have the relationship with the local librarian in the neighborhood library,” Reardon said.
The program runs through August 4th.
To learn more, you can visit the Free Library’s website.