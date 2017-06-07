Flyers Hire Kris Knoblauch As Assistant Coach

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers have hired Kris Knoblauch as an assistant coach, the team announced on Wednesday.
Knoblauch, 38, spent the last five seasons as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters.
“Kris has had great success at the junior level with the Erie Otters and Kootenay Ice,” Hextall said. “He’s coached a lot of good young offensive gifted players. We feel he is a real good fit with our group and we’re excited to have him in our organization.”
“I’m very excited not only for a chance to coach in the National Hockey League, but also to join an organization like the Flyers and to work with Ron (Hextall) and Dave (Hakstol) and the rest of the staff,” said Knoblauch. “It’s a great opportunity and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”
One of the NHL’s top young players, Connor McDavid, played for the Erie Otters under Knoblauch. McDavid was the captain for the 2014-15 season.