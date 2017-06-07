Dr. J Says ’83 76ers Would Have ‘Figured Out How To Beat’ Warriors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Golden State Warriors are two wins away from a perfect 16-0 playoff record.

But Julius Erving thinks his 1983 championship 76ers team with Moses Malone, Andrew Toney, Billy Cunningham, Maurice Cheeks, and Bobby Jones could beat Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and company.

“When you have a team with the makeup of our team back then, we could play slow, we could play fast,” Erving told ESPN LA 710. “Moses [Malone] was such a dominant force. I have visions of him grabbing the rebound a few times and taking it coast to coast.

“And Billy Cunningham being the task master that he was, we would have figured it out. We would have figured out how to play against this team and how to beat this team.”

However, Dr. J did admit today’s game is very different than it was in the 80’s and both teams are great.

“The game is completely different than it was back then,” Erving said. “Nowadays, if you can’t shoot a 3, you are a liability on the floor. That wasn’t the case back then.

“I never understand when people try to compare eras and say this team could’ve beat that team or they couldn’t have beat this team or this player was better than that player. Doesn’t make sense to me, talking two different games for real. They were great in their time. We are great in our time. Respect that.”