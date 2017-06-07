Delaware Memorial Bridge Closed Due To Fire

PENNSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A fire under the Delaware Memorial Bridge has shut down traffic on the southbound lanes, Wednesday.
The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m.
The Delaware River and Bay Authority says crews were welding underneath the bridge when sparks from the work lit construction materials on fire under the Southbound Lanes on the Delaware Side.
Construction fire under the @demembridge temporarily closes both spans. Fire trucks are at the scene. jes # @njturnpike @DelawareDOT
— Del Memorial Bridge (@demembridge) June 7, 2017
The bridge is closed in Pennsville on 295 southbound between Delaware Memorial Bridge and Delaware Memorial Bridge Toll.
The northbound lanes are open.
There have been no reported injuries.