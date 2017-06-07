COMMUTER ALERT: Delaware Memorial Bridge Closed Due To Fire

Delaware Memorial Bridge Closed Due To Fire

June 7, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Delaware Memorial Bridge, fire, traffic

PENNSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A fire under the Delaware Memorial Bridge has shut down traffic on the southbound lanes, Wednesday.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority says crews were welding underneath the bridge when sparks from the work lit construction materials on fire under the Southbound Lanes on the Delaware Side.

The bridge is closed in Pennsville on 295 southbound between Delaware Memorial Bridge and Delaware Memorial Bridge Toll.

The northbound lanes are open.

There have been no reported injuries.

