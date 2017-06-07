Bus Driver Accused Of Verbally Abusing 12-Year-Old Boy

DAYTON, Ohio (CBS) — A terrifying school bus ride in Dayton, Ohio, is captured on video.
It shows the bus driver verbally abusing one of the students on the bus.
Christopher Wilson Jr., 12, says the terrifying ordeal lasted almost an hour.
He says it all began when the driver tried to take his cellphone away.
Chris called his dad, Christopher Wilson Sr., who rushed over to the bus stop to pick up Chris and his brothers, but the driver didn’t stop.
“I ran to the back of the bus and opened up the emergency hatch and got my kids off,” said Wilson Sr.
The father says he has filed complaints against the driver before.
The driver resigned shortly after being replaced on administrative leave.