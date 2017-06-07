NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Bus Driver Accused Of Verbally Abusing 12-Year-Old Boy

June 7, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: Christopher Wilson

DAYTON, Ohio (CBS) — A terrifying school bus ride in Dayton, Ohio, is captured on video.

It shows the bus driver verbally abusing one of the students on the bus.

Police: Mom Used Pliers To Pull Out Son’s Teeth In Walmart Restroom

Christopher Wilson Jr., 12, says the terrifying ordeal lasted almost an hour.

He says it all began when the driver tried to take his cellphone away.

Chris called his dad, Christopher Wilson Sr., who rushed over to the bus stop to pick up Chris and his brothers, but the driver didn’t stop.

Boy With Medical Condition Gets Wish Of Meeting April The Giraffe

“I ran to the back of the bus and opened up the emergency hatch and got my kids off,” said Wilson Sr.

The father says he has filed complaints against the driver before.

The driver resigned shortly after being replaced on administrative leave.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch