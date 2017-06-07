Woman Gives Birth To Over 13-Pound Baby Girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS) — A Florida woman gave birth to a pretty big baby.
Carleigh Brooke Corbitt weighed 13 pounds, 5 ounces when she was delivered on May 15 in Jacksonville.
Since Carleigh has gestational diabetes, doctors knew she would be big, but they didn’t expect her to be so big.
“When the baby was coming out, I was like, ‘Is this baby ever going to end?’” said Dr. Eric Edelenbos. “Everybody in the room kind of stopped during the delivery and was like, ‘Oh, my god.’”
“I’ve had 9- and 10-pound babies, and I figure she’d maybe be 10 pounds, but she was a surprise,” said Christine Corbitt, Carleigh’s mother.
Carleigh had to stay in the NICU for some time to have her blood-sugar levels checked, but she and her mom have since gone home.
Christine says they’re resting comfortably and that she’s done having babies.