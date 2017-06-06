Zeoli Show Log 06.06.17

NJ Primary: Gubernatorial Candidates | It's Crowded At Top Of Ballot In New Jersey Primary

June 6, 2017 6:39 PM By Rich Zeoli
3pm- Reality Winner, a contractor for Pluribus International Corporation, has been charged with leaking classified NSA information. 

3:20pm- PHL17 reporter Colleen Campbell has been fired following an arrest outside of Helium Comedy Club. The incident was captured on video and has gone viral. 

3:50pm- Today is the 73rd anniversary of D-Day. On June 6th 1944, 156,000 U.S. troops stormed the beaches of Normandy, France. 

4pm- While appearing on Fox News’ Special Report, Charles Krauthammer stated that he believes that James Comey’s Thursday hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee will be a bust. If Comey testifies that Donald Trump attempted to obstruct justice, the former FBI Director could potentially be indicting himself.

4:25pm- While discussing the Paris Accord, former Secretary of State John Kerry compared Donald Trump to O.J. Simpson.

4:45pm- A new law in Ontario could allow the Canadian government to legally seize children from parents who oppose gender transition.

5:15pm- Appearing as a guest on ABC’s This Week, Al Gore stated that daily weather reports are similar to events described in the Book of Revelations.

5:25pm- Lawrence O’Donnell believes that Trump’s decision not to block James Comey’s Senate testimony could result in the end of his presidency. 

5:35pm- Will Sylvince, the comedian who recorded the viral video of an out of control PHL17 reporter, joins the show to talk about the incident. 

 

