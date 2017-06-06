West Chester University Brings Home National Title In Baseball

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia baseball scene is not exactly hitting on all cylinders but if you are in search of a local winner, West Chester University is celebrating its Division-2 National Championship.

“We’re not professionals or anything,” Joe Kinee, a pitcher for West Chester said.

But they have done something the Phillies have not accomplished in almost a decade and that’s win it all.

“We’ve done something only 50 teams have done in the past 50 years,” Kinee added about West Chester beating UC San Diego to earn the national title.

Josh McClain, another West Chester pitcher said “this team that I’m on now, it’s by far the best team I’ve ever been on. We’re so close-knit; we’re able to go out there every day and just go to battle together.”

Winning a championship has been a dream come true for these players but first baseman Shane Dressler may enter a surreal and “cool” reality if he hears his name called in the MLB draft.

“Yeah, we’ll see,” he said. “I’m just happy to win; this is the highlight of my year.”

For Jad Prachniak, West Chester’s head baseball coach, this is his second title.

He earned his first back in 2012.

“Honestly when you go through it, you don’t know if you’ll get to the World Series again, never mind win a National Championship again,” he said.

“So, I feel very fortunate enough that we got a group together to get there, play good for the week and win the whole thing again.”