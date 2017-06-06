This 93-Year-Old Bride Needs Your Help Picking Her Wedding Dress

AUSTRALIA (CBS) — A 93-year old bride in Australia is looking for input on what to wear on her big day.
The problem is – she looks fantastic in every single gown.
Great-grandmother Sylvia Martin is marrying her longtime friend, 88-year-old Frank Raymond this July in Australia.
She staged an online fashion show at the Australian clothing store, Birdsnest.
According to the store’s Facebook post — so far, votes are all across the board.
Which one will it be?