The Dom Giordano Show: Matthew Archambeault, Robert Gilles & Dr. Sebastian Gorka | June 6

June 6, 2017 12:05 PM By Dom Giordano
9:00-NSA employee accused of leaking information to news outlets. 

9:35-Attorney Matthew Archambeault joined discussing his client Jonathan Palacios, who was detained by ICE in Lower Merion.

9:50-73rd anniversary of D-Day.

10:00-Robert Gillies of Springfield Township Republican Committee joined discussing the new “Love Lives Here” signs.

10:15-ABC and CBS will cover the James Comey testimony live Thursday morning.

10:35-Bet on what President Trump will say during the Comey hearing. 

10:50-Hank Williams Jr. returns to Monday Night Football.

11:00-Philly Mags’ Victor Fiorillo, joined discussing his interview with ousted PHL17 reporter Colleen Campbell after her outburst at Helium Comedy Club.

11:20-Senator Bernie Sanders made over $1 million in 2016. 

11:35-Dr. Sebastian Gorka joined discussing the terror attack on London Bridge and the NSA employee accused of leaking classified information.

11:50-Apple reveals the “HomePod.” 

