The Dom Giordano Show: Matthew Archambeault, Robert Gilles & Dr. Sebastian Gorka | June 6

9:00-NSA employee accused of leaking information to news outlets.
9:35-Attorney Matthew Archambeault joined discussing his client Jonathan Palacios, who was detained by ICE in Lower Merion.
9:50-73rd anniversary of D-Day.
10:00-Robert Gillies of Springfield Township Republican Committee joined discussing the new “Love Lives Here” signs.
10:15-ABC and CBS will cover the James Comey testimony live Thursday morning.
10:35-Bet on what President Trump will say during the Comey hearing.
10:50-Hank Williams Jr. returns to Monday Night Football.
11:00-Philly Mags’ Victor Fiorillo, joined discussing his interview with ousted PHL17 reporter Colleen Campbell after her outburst at Helium Comedy Club.
11:20-Senator Bernie Sanders made over $1 million in 2016.
11:35-Dr. Sebastian Gorka joined discussing the terror attack on London Bridge and the NSA employee accused of leaking classified information.