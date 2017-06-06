New Academy Of Natural Sciences Exhibit Teaches Kids In Their Own Backyards

CBS 3’s Vittoria Woodill and KYW Newsradio’s John McDevitt contributed to this story..
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Grab the kids and get ready to embrace a world of fun as you discover a green world of wonders, where you can experience the a one-of-a-kind backyard.
The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University is opening its new exhibit called Backyard Adventures this weekend.
Eleven-year-old Brendan Dunbar found himself enjoying the food web pond where he was maneuvering the tadpoles swimming in the pond in an eat or be eaten type interactive game.
“It is actually fun, it kind of teaches you how you can avoid things and what adaptations certain animals have,” he said. “Adaptations is when an animal adapts to a certain habitat it is in.”
Other activities families can enjoy are the ride the bee bike, collect nectar, mimic critter calls and dress up like living creatures.
The exhibit is a way for families to learn how organisms, living right outside in their backyards, interact in their environments.
There are many features that allow visitors to become a mechanic or engineer by learning how to construct a shed.
There’s a puzzle and even a mini-golf garden.
Backyard Adventures is designed and produced by SciTech and produced by Imagine Exhibitions, according to the The Academy of Natural Sciences website.