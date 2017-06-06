Teens Arrested In Attack On Disabled Man In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Germantown residents are outraged after video shows a group of kids attacking a man who police say is disabled.

“I have a child who has mental health issues, so for me as a mom that hits a little bit home… you wonder if other people are going to treat my child like that too,” said one woman.

“That is just taking advantage because you know you got this person and they can’t defend themselves. It’s really ashamed,” said Janette Hill.

Authorities in Philadelphia got wind of the video on Monday night.

On Tuesday, police say they arrested four of the individuals seen punching the man and laughing–even clapping at whole ordeal.

“There’s no rhyme or reason. It appears, One could think it’s for kicks and giggles by sick minded people in this case juveniles,” said police

Charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangerment are pending against all the juveniles involved in this attack.

Now authorities are connecting some of the teens in the video to another attack in Germantown that left a principal injured.

“There are some individuals that involved in this incident are also involved in that incident,” police said. “We are looking at similarities with this incident, relating to the assault on the principal.

Philly Principal Attacked With Brick During After School Brawl

In that incident, official say the principal at Edwin Fitler Elementary School was attempting to break up a fight when he was attack with a brick .

“They kept coming up towards him. I mean what was he supposed to do? Leave his children? No principal is going to leave his children in harms way. You go down with your ship,” said Dr. Robin Cooper, president of Commonwealth Association of School Administrators Local 502.

The principal is recovering after receiving 8 stitches to the eye.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.