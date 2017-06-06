3 DAY SALE: Southwest Offering Fares As Low As $49

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— Southwest Airlines has launched a three-day sale with flights as lows as $49!
The airline says customers can take advantage of low domestic fares for fall travel starting at $49, $79, $99, and $129 from today through June 8, 2017, 11:59 p.m.
“Southwest Airlines is here to connect People to what’s important in their lives through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel,” said Ryan Green, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Southwest Airlines. “These low prices are available to anyone who wants to take a vacation, close that business deal, or visit family and friends this fall.”
Customers may also book flights to international destinations with some of Southwest’s low international fares starting at $59.
To see the full list of available cities and prices, and to take advantage of Southwest’s special fares, visit Southwest.com.