3 DAY SALE: Southwest Offering Fares As Low As $49

June 6, 2017 8:53 PM
Filed Under: Southwest, Travel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— Southwest Airlines has launched a three-day sale with flights as lows as $49!

The airline says customers can take advantage of low domestic fares for fall travel starting at $49, $79, $99, and $129 from today through June 8, 2017, 11:59 p.m.

“Southwest Airlines is here to connect People to what’s important in their lives through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel,” said Ryan Green, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Southwest Airlines. “These low prices are available to anyone who wants to take a vacation, close that business deal, or visit family and friends this fall.”

Customers may also book flights to international destinations with some of Southwest’s low international fares starting at $59.

To see the full list of available cities and prices, and to take advantage of Southwest’s special fares, visit Southwest.com.

