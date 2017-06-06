Is Rain Keeping You Down? Experts Discuss Ways You Can Cope

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If the never-ending showers and gray skies are making you miserable, you have company.

If you were feeling like showers are making some of you feel grumpy and lethargic, Dr. Jessica Kovach, Director of Psychiatry Residency Training at Temple University says it’s not your imagination.

“No, it has to do with biology and our Melatonin system and also with our physical activity and certainly in areas where there’s more rain people do less, she said.

Liz Bland, director of The Women’s Emotional Wellness Center at Main Line health suggests moving around.

“Work in some exercise, even if it’s just a short period. We know the benefits of exercise,” she said. “Doing some mindful yoga, or making it to the gym if you can, or taking the steps at work as opposed to the steps, just getting some exercise in can be helpful.”

Completing a project around the home can also take your mind off the gloomy weather, but remember — the sun will come out, it just may not be tomorrow.