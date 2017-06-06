Phillies, Herrera Look To Stay Hot Down in Atlanta

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies will look to make it four straight wins tonight as they continue their four-game series in Atlanta against the Braves.

The Phillies opened this series and their nine-game road trip with an 11-4 win last night. The Phillies jumped all over Braves starter Bartolo Colon, breaking out to a 9-0 lead and never looking back.

Odubel Herrera had another big game last night, going 3 for 5 with a pair of doubles and a home run. Herrera is 8 for 13 at the plate during this winning streak with six doubles and two home runs. He has scored five runs, knocked in eight and raised his average from .217 to .243.

Aaron Nola will start on the mound for the Phillies tonight. The right-hander is 2-3 with a 5.06 ERA. In his last start he struggled in a loss in Miami, lasting just three innings and allowing four runs. In five career starts against the Braves, Nola is 3-1 with a 2.32 ERA.

The Braves will counter with veteran left-hander Jaime Garcia. He is 2-3 and his ERA is 3.18.

Here is the lineup against Garcia:

1. Cesar Hernandez 2B

2. Odubel Herrera CF

3. Howie Kendrick LF

4. Tommy Joseph 1B

5. Aaron Altherr RF

6. Maikel Franco 3B

7. Cameron Rupp C

8. Freddy Galvis SS

9. Aaron Nola P

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer about this sudden turnaround for the Phillies.