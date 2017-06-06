Man Finds Card Collection In Attic That Could Be Worth Over $1 Million

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man found a collection of nine unopened boxes of baseball cards in a Tennessee attic that may be worth over $1 million, according to Forbes.com.
Among the collection was a Bowman baseball set from 1948, the first set from the Philadelphia gum company that could be worth $500,000 alone. The Philadelphia based company produced sports trading cards from 1948-1955 and became the first national distributor of baseball cards post World War II.
The incredibly rare set includes nine Hall of Famers, including the rookie cards of Stan Musial, Yogi Berra, Ralph Kiner, Warren Spahn, Phil Rizzuto, and Red Schoendienst.
The president of the Mile High Card Company Brian Drent received a phone call from the man who discovered the hidden treasure.
“The caller revealed that he had boxes of early 1960s Topps and Fleer football, 1959 Fleer Ted Williams, and many other sealed packs,” according to Forbes.com.
You can read the full story here.