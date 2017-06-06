Hazmat Crews Called To Chlorine Leak At Pennsbury High

BREAKING: Police Say Child, Woman Shot In Wilmington

June 6, 2017 3:26 PM
Filed Under: Fairless Hills, Hazmat, Pennsbury High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Rescue squads transported five students to area hospitals for evaluation after a small chlorine leak at Pennsbury High School’s pool Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities in Bucks County.

The five students complained of difficulty breathing when the incident occurred at about 2 p.m.

Authorities say a chemical reaction in the pump room created a chemical cloud, so the fire crew ventilated the building.

School officials reportedly received a call for a nurse to come to the pool house for possible chemical exposure just as a swimming class with 21 students was concluding.

Hazmat crews received a call shortly after and the building was evacuated, according to officials.

Pennsbury High officials are contacting the parents of all 21 students.

