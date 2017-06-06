Hazmat Crews Called To Chlorine Leak At Pennsbury High

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rescue squads transported five students to area hospitals for evaluation after a small chlorine leak at Pennsbury High School’s pool Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities in Bucks County.
The five students complained of difficulty breathing when the incident occurred at about 2 p.m.
Authorities say a chemical reaction in the pump room created a chemical cloud, so the fire crew ventilated the building.
School officials reportedly received a call for a nurse to come to the pool house for possible chemical exposure just as a swimming class with 21 students was concluding.
Hazmat crews received a call shortly after and the building was evacuated, according to officials.
Pennsbury High officials are contacting the parents of all 21 students.