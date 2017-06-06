BREAKING: Police Say NJ TRANSIT Bus Driver Fatally Shot In Washington Township

Police: NJ TRANSIT Bus Driver Fatally Shot, Suspect Remains At Large

June 6, 2017 2:16 PM
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) –A manhunt is underway for a suspect in the fatal shooting of NJ TRANSIT driver earlier Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting took place inside the Washington Township bus garage on the Black Horse Pike near Route 42 in Washington Township.

Investigators say an armed man walked into the garage shortly before 1:30 p.m., fired on the victim, and then ran out.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed one person is dead but they are withholding the identify of the victim pending notification of his family.

At this point, authorities have not publicly released a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story.

