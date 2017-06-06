NJ Primary Day, Who Will Look To Succeed Christie’s Governorship

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — Voters in New Jersey headed to the polls for Tuesday’s 2017 primary elections.

It was a slow, and soggy start to the day so far at one polling place in Cherry Hill. But voters like Shawn stopped by before work.

He didn’t say who he voted for but he did discuss what he felt was most important to him when picking candidates.

“Pretty much anybody who is for school choice as my kids go to private school, a religious school, and lower my property taxes,” he said.

Elections like these property taxes, always seem to be a hot topic.

“We do need change in the entire statehouse and governorship and everything like that so it’s important to me,” he added.

Maybe the biggest question on everyone’s mind this time around is who will voters choose to succeed Governor Chris Christie?

Six Democrats and five Republicans are vying to get their party’s nod.

On top of recent polls for the Dems is Phil Murphy, a former U.S. Ambassador to Germany under President Obama, and a former executive of Goldman Sachs.

For the Republicans, Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno has been leading the way.

All 120 seats at the state legislature are up for grabs.

And mayoral nominations are on the line in Camden, to follow Dana Redd and in Atlantic City, where Don Guardian is seeking a second term.