News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 6

6:00 A government contractor was arrested for leaking an NSA report.
6:35 What’s Trending: Apple, Hank Williams Jr, Steve Harvey, Al Pacino
6:50 Congressman Jason Chaffetz wants to see former FBI Director James Comey’s documents on his meeting with Donald Trump.
7:00 The names of the terrorists in Saturday night’s attack in London were released.
7:04 Work place shootings are becoming more common.
7:07 USA Today: Travel tweets may haunt Trump.
7:20 Chris talks with Reporter Manuel Roig-Franzia, who is covering the Cosby trial for the Washington Post.
8:00 Chris speaks with William Weaver from La Salle University about Russia hacking the election and the unveiling of new Apple products yesterday.
8:20 Chris talks to Victor Fiorillo from Philadelphia Magazine about Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s secret girlfriend.
8:35 What’s Trending: Colleen Campbell, SpongeBob, Kevin Hart, Saddam Hussein