Man Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Several Amish Girls

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting six Amish girls over several years.
The jury handed down the verdict Tuesday afternoon in the trial of 52-year-old Lee Kaplan.
Mother Takes Stand At Trial Of Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting ‘Gifted’ Amish Girls
Kaplan was found guilty on all 17 counts of child rape, indecent assault and related offenses, after the victims’ parents allegedly “gifted” the children to him in return for financial help.
This story will be updated.