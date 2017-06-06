BREAKING: Man Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Several Amish Girls

June 6, 2017 1:27 PM
Filed Under: Lee Kaplan

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting six Amish girls over several years.

The jury handed down the verdict Tuesday afternoon in the trial of 52-year-old Lee Kaplan.

Kaplan was found guilty on all 17 counts of child rape, indecent assault and related offenses, after the victims’ parents allegedly “gifted” the children to him in return for financial help.

