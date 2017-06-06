Police Identify Suspect In Fairhill Deadly Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Police have identified a man accused of a deadly shooting in Fairhill.
It happened in the 3000 block of Percy Street, around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot during an argument with a 26-year-old man who lives in the same house.
The victim was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital, shortly after 11 p.m.
Investigators say the alleged shooter got away on foot.
“He is known to the people inside the property, the witnesses that were inside the house. He is also known to the victim,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small. “So we have his name and all his information.”
Family members from inside the residence are being interviewed by detectives.