Report: Eagles Have Some Interest In Jeremy Maclin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Don’t rule out the Eagles in the Jeremy Maclin sweepstakes.
According to a report, the Eagles have “expressed some interest” in Maclin.
Maclin, 29, was released by the Chiefs over the weekend.
Maclin’s former teammate in Philadelphia, LeSean McCoy, has already publicly announced that he is recruiting Maclin to come play for his Buffalo Bills.
Related: LeSean McCoy Says He’s Already Recruiting Jeremy Maclin
“I know he could help us out tremendously,” McCoy said at his charity softball game via ESPN.com. “I’ve been doing my recruiting already, and don’t be surprised if it happens.”
The Bills, Ravens, Browns, and Eagles are reportedly the four teams in the Maclin sweepstakes.
Maclin was the Eagles’ 19th overall pick in 2009. He spent his first six seasons in Philadelphia and the past two in Kansas City.