NJ Primary: Gubernatorial Candidates | It's Crowded At Top Of Ballot In New Jersey Primary

Report: Eagles Have Some Interest In Jeremy Maclin

June 6, 2017 10:04 AM
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Don’t rule out the Eagles in the Jeremy Maclin sweepstakes.

According to a report, the Eagles have “expressed some interest” in Maclin.

Maclin, 29, was released by the Chiefs over the weekend.

Maclin’s former teammate in Philadelphia, LeSean McCoy, has already publicly announced that he is recruiting Maclin to come play for his Buffalo Bills.

Related: LeSean McCoy Says He’s Already Recruiting Jeremy Maclin

“I know he could help us out tremendously,” McCoy said at his charity softball game via ESPN.com. “I’ve been doing my recruiting already, and don’t be surprised if it happens.”

The Bills, Ravens, Browns, and Eagles are reportedly the four teams in the Maclin sweepstakes.

Maclin was the Eagles’ 19th overall pick in 2009. He spent his first six seasons in Philadelphia and the past two in Kansas City.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch