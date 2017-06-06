Philly Reporter Arrested After Video Captures Tirade Against Officer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Video of a 28-year-old Philadelphia reporter unleashing a barrage of insults toward a Philadelphia Police Officer has gone viral.

Comic Wil Sylvince shot the video Sunday night at the Helium Comedy Club on Sansom Street near 20th Street. He says Colleen Campbell was being disruptive in the club, before being escorted out.

“They warned her three times to hold it down and she wouldn’t hold it down,” said Sylvince, in a FaceTime chat with CBS3 reporter Greg Argos.

Outside the club, Sylvince says Campbell was initially calm, sitting on the curb and crying. He says she called Philadelphia Police hoping to be let back in the club. Sylvince says when the responding officer told her the management had the right to remove her from the club, her demeanor changed.

“The cop said two things to her,” recalled Sylvince.

“First off; ‘Why are you loud? Why are you screaming?’ And second; ‘This is their establishment. They asked you to leave. You [have] got to leave.’ That must have [done] something because then she turned on the cop. She just started throwing all these curse words at the cop and got in his face,” continued Sylvince.

Philadelphia police have not released the name of the officer who responded, but many online are praising his calm response.

“What we saw here is an officer not talking something personally,” said Sgt. Eric Gripp, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department.

Gripp says officers are trained in Crisis Intervention Training (CIT). He says CIT allows officers to de-escalate situations before they become violent.

“All of us in the department [including] the Police Commissioner [are] proud of the way he represented himself and the police department but this happens every day. This happens every day,” said Gripp.

Police say Campbell has been charged with the below crimes:

Criminal Mischief F3 Hinder Apprehension F3 Terroristic Threats M1 Simple Assault M2 Resisting Arrest M2 Failure to Disperse M2 Disorderly Conduct- Noise S

In a statement released by her attorney late Tuesday evening, Campbell apologized saying she was “ashamed and embarrassed.” Her full statement is below:

I am ashamed and embarrassed by my actions. They were profane, inappropriate, and offensive. They do not reflect the person I am or how I was raised. The person in that video is not the real me. I would like to apologize to the Philadelphia police officer who bore the brunt of my outburst, the entire Philadelphia Police Department for their patience, my former employers and coworkers whom I have let down, and my fellow patrons at Helium Comedy Club whose night out I might have disrupted. My recollection of my time at Helium and the incident are hazy. Based on my on-air reporting career and my bartending jobs, I know my limits when it comes to drinking and I know to stay out of the limelight. My actions on that video are not the result of a handful of drinks spaced out over a couple of hours. I believe I may have been unknowingly drugged at some point that night. I did not receive medical testing while in custody because, as I recall, I was advised by personnel at the police station that such testing would delay the process of my being released. I am hopeful that the Philadelphia police officer who dealt with me Sunday night will allow me to apologize to him in person and express to him how truly sorry I am for what transpired.

Wayne Pollock, Campbell family spokesperson released this statement regarding the incident:

“Ms. Campbell is recovering in a secure, undisclosed location. From the time the video was madepublic, Ms. Campbell has been the recipient of thousands of lewd and threatening phone calls, texts, messages, and emails ranging from angry, profane, and defamatory insults to deeply disturbing sexual and violent threats. Ms. Campbell and her family are still sorting out the events of that night. Their highest priority is the health and well-being of Ms. Campbell. Ms. Campbell and her family are in the process of reaching out to the Philadelphia Police Department in the hopes that the Philadelphia police officer in the video will allow Ms. Campbell to apologize to him personally.”